My relationship with the earth has ups and downs.
My earliest memory pictures my grandparents’ backyard covered with green plants loaded with ripe red strawberries just waiting for me to pick and eat. It was like the Garden of Eden. Like Adam and Eve I delighted in the fruit of the Creator and my grandparents’ labors.
My next memory must have happened after the Fall. (Genesis 2-3.) It was spring a few years later. I was sent to our vegetable plot, a spade fork in my hands. I, like the fallen Adam, was expected to WORK for my food. My job: to till that earth, a practice much like conventional farming
I remember taking the spade and trying to lift the soil. Now when I was a kid I was no He-Man. Not even He-Man junior. I had trouble getting the spade into the ground. I’d step on one side of the garden fork and PUSH with all my might. It didn’t go far into that compacted dirt. So I tried jumping with both feet on the sides of the spade. Slowly, begrudgingly it pierced the ground.
Next, I tried lifting the earth. It did NOT want to go. And I was too weak to fling it apart. That first day I wrestled a half- row only 5 feet wide along one end of our garden. I was done, frustrated, discouraged.
Little did I know I was destroying golden threads of mycorrhizal fungi that network nutrients from plant to plant through our garden. My agonizing labor was actually demolishing underground aggregates of earth and channels between that welcome rain and air to nourish a community of bacteria and bugs that bring life to our soil. My exhausting and destructive labor came from an ILLUSION that I was helping.
As a child I hated gardening. Like Adam I was relegated to labor by the sweat of my brow to try to get our food, fighting Nature all the way. This was no Eden.
Over the coming decades I learned more about conventional gardening. I spent lots of money on fertilizers, pesticides, rototillers, and gas to operate them, and long days wrestling “the jumping pig” fighting clay and spinning sand. Every spring I fluffed the dirt and then watched it collapse as I tromped over it, fighting the weeds whose seeds I myself had surfaced in my tilling.
Then came the winter of 2020. Friends urged me to watch a movie called, “Kiss the Ground” on Netflix. Cindy and I encountered a crazy farmer named Gabe Brown, a jovial guy who loved to try unconventional experiments when old ways failed. He learned to observe and work with what he saw as God’s plan in nature.
Gabe stopped tilling some fields to discover that untilled areas did as well or better than dirt sliced up and flung around. He eliminated pesticides and chemical fertilizers and mono-culture plantings to see crops thrive as he stopped trying to kill… plants, insects, and nature’s diverse balance.
Then came the big revolution for me. Gabe showed photos of his dark, porous soil extending down as far as four feet after only two years of his care. (See photo.) It was alive with mycorrhizal fungi porting nutrients from one kind of plant to another. That soil teemed with microscopic bacteria and organisms at work on their own releasing nutrients and collecting water to charge crops with strength and health. Nutrient-rich plants sprung up from that soil and rooted deep into the earth as hard dirt transformed into chocolate-cake style soil infused with 300% more carbon drawn from the atmosphere. This looks like it could be Creation’s original plan rebirthing before my eyes… just in the nick of time when the carbon amassing in the air threatens to destroy human life.
So I’m entering new adventures, reading, watching and preparing our own experiments with gardens and meadows. If you want to learn more, check out YouTube videos with Gabe Brown, or read his fun and wise story in the book, Dirt to Soil. Then join in your own experiments to re-capture carbon in the dirt and re-birth holy, wholesome soil just like Eden. Now is the time!