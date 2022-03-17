All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in person meetings during the week of April 1.
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally because of the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
Guidelines for holding “hybrid” meetings have been sent to all congregations in the U.S. Over the past six months, many Kingdom Halls have been equipped with the required technology to hold a productive meeting that allows for in person and remote attendees, all of whom can participate in the discussions.
As of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, though their “alternative” ministry continues. In fact, since the start of the pandemic through November 2021 in the U.S. alone, Jehovah’s Witnesses spent more than 400 million hours in virtual Bible studies, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors and making phone calls. They have released 77 new language translations of the Bible and held two global virtual conventions in more than 500 languages.
For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses, go to jw.org.