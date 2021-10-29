EAST ARLINGTON -- Sunday's Service of Worship with the Federated Church of East Arlington at 10:00 a.m., in person and live via Zoom, will provide an opportunity to recognize and give thanks for the dedicated and tireless work of our community's first responders and health care professionals, especially throughout the COVID pandemic.
The Rev. Kathy Clark will lead the service and help the congregation welcome Josh Williams, Executive Director of the Arlington Rescue Squad, who will share the challenges that local first responders have faced over the last 19 months. New socks are also being gathered as part of the Socktober effort of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless through Sunday.
Everyone over the age of 2 years old is asked to mask. A time of fellowship and refreshment will follow in Bailey Hall.
Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, phone 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an Open and Affirming and Reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.