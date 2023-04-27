The winter in Montreal can get so cold, so snowy, and so gosh darn isolating that during the summer the city puts on festival after festival after festival. From International Jazz to Harley Davidson to Diversité, the city is animated with energy, joy and culture.
Faith traditions since the dawn of human culture have used festivals to commemorate moments when the divine has used our material world in miraculous ways. Whether they celebrate the physical harvests and bounties of the land or they celebrate the psychological and spiritual harvests and bounties of our lives, festivals are good for the soul.
The benefits of festivals are palpable. Physical participation in joyous activities perpetuates not only endorphin production but also psychologically reaffirms your connection to others as part and parcel of larger social bodies.
Three years ago the largest festival in the world, the Olympics, revised their own motto to echo that sentiment; we are “stronger together.”
Thankfully, one doesn’t even have to cross the Canadian border to bask in the benefits of festival life. Nor do you have to wait until summer. Vermont is alive with these such gatherings of celebration. Just to name a couple of our own upcoming festivals: April 29th is the Southern Vermont HomeBrew Festival in Bennington and April 27th through the 30th is the Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival in Arlington.
Now I’m not recommending you become a festival junkie — giving up your jobs and families to partake in festivals around the world. But whether you are spiritual-but-not-religious, tied to a specific faith community, or religiously tied to secular life, the human life and psyche has been designed to seek out community, participate in group modalities, and celebrate what life has to offer.
In Ignatian Spirituality one is always taught to start with gratitude, for from gratitude one begins to see the goodness that life has to offer. It encourages us to take those steps, day after day, moment after moment, in even the most unencouraging of spaces. And from a psychological perspective, through their communal celebratory nature, festivals impart hopefulness by reminding us that we are not alone.
We are a people desperate to feel connections to others. From festivals to social media to group therapy to junk mail, we constantly find ways of reaching out to each other — even if it’s as self-serving to sell you something or show off that fancy meal you’re eating. Human connection is still human connection. We yearn for it.
Whether there are festivals near you or not, find ways of gathering in groups. Find ways of celebrating the cultural accomplishments of your friends, neighbors, and most importantly, strangers. Because it’s in that communal nature of celebration that your own hopefulness can be uplifted. In Yoga, one says “the light in me, bows to the light in you.” In Christianity, we say “peace be with you.” The sentiment is clear. Whomever you are, wherever you are, you are connected to me and we are stronger together.