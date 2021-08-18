MANCHESTER — The First Congregational Church will celebrate its 150 anniversary of the dedication of the sanctuary.
The current church building, built in 1870, was funded by members and friends with the church raising $23,000 including a large donation by Franklin Orvis that ensured the church would be built. Orvis wanted to ensure the church would be available for his Equinox House guests.
The church featured a 150-foot high steeple covered with western Vermont slate, although it later had to be taken down because of the weight of the slate.
In the spring of 1870, the building committee contracted with the architectural and contracting firm of Cummings & Burt of Troy, New York.
The church is hosting a celebration of the event over two weeks beginning Sunday, Aug. 22 and continuing Sunday, Aug. 29.
The FCC theme for the two weeks of celebration will be FCC Celebrates its Past — With An Eye to its Future!
Pastor Chris Heintz will miss the first weekly celebration as he is finally able to travel to see his family in Canada and had scheduled to be away, but the church is bringing in a blast from its past for the occasion.
The Rev. Dick Ringenwald will serve in the pulpit Oct. 22. Ringenwald was the settled pastor at FCC from 1988 to 1996 and then returned as interim pastor from early 2010 through April 2011.
“We thought that someone so connected with FCC would be the right voice in the pulpit to help us look back on our history,” the church elders said in a statement. “We are so happy he has agreed to be with us.”
The Chancel Choir and Tall Spire Ringers will bring music to the service on Aug. 22.
The next week, Sunday, Aug. 29, we will have the chance to continue the celebration with Pastor Heintz.
“He will bring the message with an eye to our future, as we continue our work toward the calling of a new pastor,” the elders said in the statement.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. for both services.