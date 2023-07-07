HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Calling all kids from age 4 through those finishing the 6th grade to sign up for this year's five-night Vacation Bible School at the First Baptist Church in Hoosick Falls.
This year campers will board the Rocky Railway to learn how Jesus' power pulls us through everything in our lives.
The dates for this year's VBS are July 17-21 from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Registrations are available online on the First Baptist Church Hoosick Falls Facebook page or call the church office for assistance and to register at 518/686-5779. The church is located at 80 Main St. in Hoosick Falls.
Registration will also be available at the Band Concert on July 12.