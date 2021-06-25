MANCHESTER -- The First Baptist Church of Manchester is celebrating the 240th anniversary of its founding on Sun day, with a worship service at 9:30 a.m. followed by an open house and cake for the community..
The church was founded on June 22, 1781 by a large group of people from Manchester and Dorset at Munson Falls in Manchester under the name of The Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester. The first pastor was Joseph Cornell and the first building was on the site of the present Factory Point Cemetery. In 1833 a new heated sanctuary was built at the present site on the corner of Main Street and Bonnet Street.
The worship service will be presided over by the Rev. Rebecca Sommons and eight former pastors will participate in person, by Zoom or written messages. Executive Minister Dale Edwards of Vermont/New Hampshire American Baptist Churches will help with the rededication.
First Baptist is the oldest church in Manchester and has continued uninterrupted for 240 years.