MANCHESTER — Kids of all sports levels between the ages of 6-13 can try out a new sport or grow in skills and confidence at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp, which is held from July 10-14, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
The sports camp, sponsored by Northshire Baptist Church, will be held at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Rec Park in Manchester.
Sports offered are soccer, basketball, archery, tennis, mountain biking, track, and street hockey. The cost is $55 but scholarships are also available. For more information or scholarship information e-mail Melissa at mcrossman@fca.org.
Registration is available at www.northshirebaptist.org (click on the FCA Camp picture for registration).