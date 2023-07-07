Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Kids of all sports levels between the ages of 6-13 can try out a new sport or grow in skills and confidence at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp, which is held from July 10-14, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The sports camp, sponsored by Northshire Baptist Church, will be held at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Rec Park in Manchester.

Sports offered are soccer, basketball, archery, tennis, mountain biking, track, and street hockey. The cost is $55 but scholarships are also available. For more information or scholarship information e-mail Melissa at mcrossman@fca.org.

Registration is available at www.northshirebaptist.org (click on the FCA Camp picture for registration).

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.