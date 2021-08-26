BENNINGTON -- Congregation Beth El has announced it High Holiday Schedule for the year 5782.
It runs as follows:
* Erev Rosh Hashanah – Monday, Sept. 6, 7 to 8:15 p.m. – Evening Service.
* Rosh Hashanah I – Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to noon – Morning Service. Tashlich at noon.
* Rosh Hashanah II – Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Morning Service.
* Kol Nidre – Wednesday, Sept.15, 6:30-8 p.m. – Evening Service.
* Yom Kippur – Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Morning Service. 12:30 PM – Yizkor. Also, 6 p.m. - Book of Jonah discussion. 7 p.m. – Neilah/Havdalah. 7:43 PM - Sound Shofar.
For the safety of our community, a limited number of seats in the sanctuary will be available to allow for social distancing, and in-person services will be open to fully vaccinated persons only; proof of vaccination will be required. So that everyone who would like to attend in person gets to do so over the course of this High Holiday season, contact the office: 802-442-9645 or email cbevtoffice@gmail.com.
Shabbat Services are held on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon at the synagogue, located at 225 North St. Services will be held on Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 will be led by Rabbi Howard A Cohen.