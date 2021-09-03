Sunday, Sept. 5
BENNINGTON
Worship at Second Congregational
Second Congregational Church holds worship services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., both in-person and online. In-person worshippers will be requested to show proof of vaccination. The service live-stream is accessible at www.bennscc.org. The Rev. D. Mark Blank’s sermon “The Time Jesus Learned a Lesson” is based upon Mark 7:24-37. The weekly service includes musical contributions by music director Matt Edwards. The service will include a celebration of Holy Communion. Attendees are invited to bring their own elements of bread/juice to the service.
Second Congregational Church is an open and affirming, green justice congregation of the United Church of Christ. It welcomes to its work and worship all people of faith or in search of faith, without regard to age, race, sex, economic condition, ability, sexual identity, gender identity, or citizenship. In addition, members seek to care and advocate for the earth and its creatures. The church building is located at 115 Hillside St. and is wheelchair-accessible. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-2559 or see our website at www.bennscc.org.
Sunday service at the First Baptist Church
On Sunday, Sept. 5, guest pastor Alan Ingalls will preach on "Loving 'til it Hurts" at the First Baptist Church of Bennington. The Scripture will be 1 Thessalonians 4:9-12.
Worship and events at St. Peter's
St Peter's Episcopal Church welcomes you to our services. For the safety of all, masks will be required for indoor services.
Service listings: Wednesdays - Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Lady Chapel. Thursdays - Healing Service 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at 5 p.m. - Celtic Evening Prayer. The Celtic tradition emphasizes the unity of nature, God, and humanity. This service is very participatory and in lieu of a sermon we engage the Scripture through discussion and imagination. If you enjoy a different rhythm to your weekend, join us from 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s and have your Sunday morning free. Beginning next week the service will move indoors. Sundays - Morning Prayer 10 a.m., Rite II, including Holy Eucharist the first and third Sunday of the month.
Readings this week are: Isaiah 35:4-7a. Psalm 146. James 2:1-10,11-13,14-17. Gospel Mark 7:24-37.
Organizations currently meeting at St. Peter’s include Bone Builders, AA, and Rights and Democracy. For more information, call the church office Tuesday - Thursday between 8a.m. and noon at 802-442-2911.
EAST ARLINGTON
Communion Sunday with the Federated Church
On this first Sunday of September, a warm invitation is extended to one and all for the 10 a.m. Service of Worship and celebration of Holy Communion with the Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road. This will be the final service under the tent as Sept. 12 will be Open Door Sunday when worship and many other community activities return inside the church buildings for the first time in 18 months.
Those joining via Zoom on Sept. 5 are invited to have bread/cracker and wine/juice for the Communion part of the service. Bring a lawn chair if joining in person. Additional information, including the Zoom link to the service, can be found at the Federated Church website at federatedchurchofeastarlington.org. For any questions, call 802-375-2548 or go to the church's website or Facebook page. The Federated Church is an open and affirming and reconciling congregation in covenant and connection with the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Worship at the Congregational Church
The North Bennington Congregational Church welcomes everyone to its 11 a.m. Worship Service led by the Rev. Penny Rich Smith. The sermon, "The Other Side of Summer," will be based on Nehemiah 8:1-3, 8-12 and Psalm 90:13-17. Worship is held in the sanctuary where members can spread out for social distancing and the church is following safety measures and Covid guidelines. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. There is no coffee hour or time of fellowship following the service due to health concerns at this time.
The North Bennington Congregational Church is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, welcoming all without regard to age, race, abilities, sexual orientation, gender identity or economic condition. The church is located at 8 Bank St. and is wheelchair accessible from the back door at the parsonage driveway. For more information, call the church office at 802-442-5161.
Saturday, Sept. 18
BENNINGTON
Wallomsac River Walk and Blessing of the Animals
Today, the Wallomsac River Walk and Blessing of the Animals will both be held. Bring your pet to the monthly Walloomsac Pathway walk at 10 a.m. at the Peoples Park. Blessing of the Animals and ice cream will immediately follow the walk. Stay for the food truck event on school Street at 11 am including ice cream for the pets.
Bring any pet or picture or stuffed animal for a blessing on St. Peter's front lawn anytime between 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, Sept. 19
COVID memorial service in Montpelier
Vermont Interfaith Action is hosting a memorial service on the Vermont Statehouse Lawn in Montpelier at 4 pm to honor Vermonters lost to COVID-19. The names of each person who died will be read. For more information, contact Debbie by email or 802-651-8889.
As part of this action, the COVID memorial in St. Peter's yard may be transformed to a more permanent place and appearance as a community memorial to all those who died in Bennington County. If you are interested in participating in the prayer and planning of such a transition, please contact the office 802 442 2911.