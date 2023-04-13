Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Federated Church of East Arlington

https://www.federatedchurchofeastarlington.org/ 102 Ice Pond Road 802-375-2548

First Congregational Church, Manchester

Sunday service at 10 a.m. 3624 Main St., across from the Equinox Resort. Visit fccmanchester.org for more info.

First Congregational Church, Bennington

Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be in person at 60 Monument Avenue in Old Bennington. Online access is available at https://oldfirstchurchbenn.org under Worship/Worship Here and Now.

Israel Congregation of Manchester

Shabbat Services; 9 a.m. Shabbat Morning Torah Study for the Soul (via Zoom). Visit israelcongregationvt.org for Zoom links.

Congregation Beth-El

April 20. Holocaust Memorial Scroll program, 7 p.m. on Zoom. April 22. Lay-led service with Rachel Schmidt 10 a.m.

Zion Episcopal Church

https://www.zionchurchmanchester.org/ 5167 Main St. 802-362-1987

Bennington Friends Quaker Meeting

Silent worship Sunday at 10 a.m., 2nd Floor, Bennington Senior Center, 124 Pleasant St.

Mission City Church

Sunday service at 10 a.m., 416 Main St., Bennington. Look for parking by the church flags and signs off of Pleasant Street. Visit www.mcity.church for more information.

North Bennington Congregational Church

Sunday service led by Rev. Penny Rich Smith at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Marks of Faith.”

Second Congregational Church

Sunday service at 10 a.m., in person, 115 Hillside St., Bennington, and online at bennscc.org. Masks are optional for vaccinated members. For more information, call 802-442-2559.

Chabad of Manchester

Shabbat services Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a Kiddush. For more information, visit Manchester JewishLife.com.

Northshire Baptist Church

Sunday service at 9:30 a.m., 5769 Main St., Manchester Center. Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Youth group, Bible study and kids’ class are Wednesdays at 6:40 p.m. For more information, visit northshirebaptist.org.

New Testament Baptist Church

Sunday Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., 34 Park Place, Manchester Center. For more information, visit kjvroberts.wixsite.com/ntbc.

Shaftsbury United Methodist

Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sermon title: “Peace be with you.”

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Sunday, 10 a.m., at its Meetinghouse, 108 School St., Bennington. Masks are optional. Remote access is available. Email info@uubennington.org for a link.

First Baptist Church, Bennington

Sunday service at 601 Main Street. Guest Pastor is John Brigham.

First Baptist Church of Manchester

https://www.fbcmanvt.org/ 4895 Main St., Manchester Center 802-362-1555

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Bennington

Sunday, Morning Prayer. Services are at 8 and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. is also available on zoom. Wednesday evenings are Contemplative Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. Online at stpetersvt.org

St. James Episcopal Church, Arlington

Sunday, Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Join us in person or on zoom, visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org.

Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales

Mass schedule: Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. Visit sacredheartsaintfrancis.org for more info.

United Church of Dorset and East Rupert

Sunday at 10 a.m. Children are welcome. For more information, call 802-867-2260 or email dorsetchurch@gmail.com.

