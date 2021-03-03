BENNINGTON — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the First Baptist Church at 601 Main St. in Bennington.
Blood drives cancelled during the pandemic have increased the need for donors. Red Cross staff, volunteers, and donors will be masked and observe social distancing to the greatest extent possible.
To make an appointment to donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org, call 800-733-2767, or text bloodapp to 90999 to download the app to your smartphone. As always, walk-ins will be accommodated as well.
Those who have questions about the drive may contact Susan Gallina at 802-447-5345.