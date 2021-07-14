BENNINGTON — Andrew King, the general manager and principal broker for Stratton Real Estate, has joined the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation board of directors, SVHC has announced.
King, of Manchester Center, was born and raised in Manhattan and spent winter weekends at Stratton Mountain. He attended the Buckley School and the Taft School before attending the University of Vermont for resort management. He worked for Vail Associates in Colorado and for The Equinox Hotel in Manchester. In 1999, he started in real estate sales for Stratton Real Estate, where he quickly became the director of sales and marketing.
The SVHC Foundation board consists of 20 members. Directors are nominated by members of the board. The SVHC Foundation’s mission is to engage in development and fundraising activities exclusively for the support of the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Corp.
“The SVHC Foundation relies on its highly experienced and deeply compassionate members to support our mission of delivering exceptional care and comfort to the people we serve,” said Leslie Keefe, SVHC’s vice president of corporate development. “We are so pleased to have found these qualities in abundance in Andrew and grateful that he has accepted the opportunity to join us.”
Said King: “I have always thought that health care was a great area of focus for anyone who wants to make a valuable contribution to their community. This position on the board of directors for the SVHC Foundation will allow me to give back to the southern Vermont area that I love so much.”
SVHC is a health care system providing care to the communities of Bennington and Windham counties of Vermont, eastern Rensselaer and Washington counties of New York, and northern Berkshire County in Massachusetts. SVHC includes Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center, the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation, and the SVHC Foundation. SVMC includes 25 primary and specialty care practices.
SVMC has earned several honors, most recently the American Hospital Association’s Rural Healthcare Leadership Award for transformational change in efforts toward health care reform and its fifth consecutive designation within the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program. It ranked fourth in the nation for health care value by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index in 2020 and is one of Vermont’s Best Places to Work.
SVMC earned an “A” for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for two years in a row. During the pandemic, SVMC and both its skilled-nursing facilities, the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington, and the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls, N.Y., earned perfect scores on a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services evaluation meant to determine the ability to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and other infections.