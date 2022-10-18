BRATTLEBORO — A local man being held in state custody for violating the conditions of his probation has been named in a murder investigation.
Police say Nicholas C. Baker, 34, shot and killed Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Conn., at Great River Terrace on Putney Road on the evening of Aug. 19.
Baker told investigators that when Ledbetter intruded into his apartment, a handgun fell out of his pocket. Baker said he picked up the gun and shot Ledbetter. According to the medical examiner's office, Ledbetter was shot three times.
However, investigators with the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Unit conducted a search of Baker’s residence and recovered a blue, plastic Bersa pistol box with a manufacturer sticker for a Bersa model BP9CC 9 mm pistol, serial number K94815, which matched the pistol recovered by law enforcement in the apartment after the shooting.
During a status conference on Tuesday, Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown and Chris Montgomery, defense counsel, discussed a resolution of charges pending against Baker for violating his probation and a new charge of petty larceny.
"Mr. Baker is a suspect in a homicide," said Brown. "The state is nearing completion of its murder investigation, and will be in a better position to provide more information to the defense about the direction the state's headed."
In addition to the current state charges, Baker is also facing a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Brown said Baker has two options at this point: "To sit back and wait and see what happens with the charges or to admit the violation of probation and begin at least serving the sentence that he is on probation for."
Baker had been on probation for a 2018 conviction for being an accessory to a burglary, receiving a suspended sentence of four to six years.
"Even if this court were to release, Mr. Baker, Mr. Baker would remain detained and go immediately into federal custody on the weapons charge," said Brown.
Montgomery asked Judge Katherine Hayes to schedule another status conference to allow him and the state to discuss the resolution of the state charges.
"I'm not sure if he wants to proceed without knowing what's going to happen with the homicide charge," said Montgomery.
"I look forward to hearing more about what's going on with Mr. Baker as things progress," said Hayes.
The petty larceny charge was a result of a June 7 investigation conducted by officers with the Brattleboro Police Department, who responded to the Agway on Putney Road to a report that someone had stolen several employee bags out of the break room.
Using surveillance footage, Baker, a former employee, was identified by police as a man who entered using a back door, leaving with several bags.
Baker's other convictions include probation violations, cultivating 25-plus marijuana plants, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property.
In 2014, Baker shot a man in the stomach with a 12-gauge shotgun after a dispute at his home in Guilford. He was later acquitted of aggravated assault.
In 2013, he was accused of stabbing a man on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Mass. Those charges were dismissed after he was taken into custody for the 2014 Guilford shooting.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Ledbetter was sentenced in July 2021 to 27 months in jail for distributing cocaine and marijuana while on federal supervised release.
At the time of his federal sentencing, Ledbetter had been in jail since November 2019, when he was found to be in possession of about 11 pounds of marijuana, 119 grams of cocaine and $4,750 in cash.
He was released on supervision in October 2021. But in May 2022, his parole officer asked the court to revoke his release, because he was involved in a shootout at a memorial service in Hartford on April 18.
Repeated attempts were made to contact Ledbetter and to get him to appear in court. On Aug. 23, four days after the shooting death, the federal court declared moot a motion to revoke Ledbetter’s parole.