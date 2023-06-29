WILMINGTON — Wings Performing Arts presents "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" for this year's summer youth theater production, starring John Mosher as Willy Wonka and Jordan Garcy as Charlie Bucket. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Memorial Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Bartley's Books.
