ARLINGTON — Looking for a new friend? This lab mix is available for adoption at Second Chance in Arlington. He is very kind, energetic, and best for older kids. The shelter has many happy healthy critters awaiting homes.
Updated: July 9, 2023 @ 6:20 pm
