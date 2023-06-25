BENNINGTON — The Bennington Pride Parade and block party took place on Main Street on Sunday.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, or just Pride Month, is celebrated in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, according to information from the Library of Congress.
The Stonewall Uprising, or Stonewall Riots, consisted of protests in response to a June 28, 1969 police raid of a gay club in Greenwich Village. The first Pride march in New York City was held on June 28, 1970, the one-year anniversary, according to the Library of Congress.