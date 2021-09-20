BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony found its rhythm in the second set against Monument Mountain on Monday inside Kates Gymnasium. Trailing by a point early in the set, the Patriots provided the point of the match.
Jenn Coonradt started the rally with a powerful serve. The Spartans did a good job on the return, which started the longest back-and-forth of the contest.
Skye Colvin had a great play in front of the net for MAU to continue the rally. A Monument return looked destined to find a gap on the MAU side, until Sabrina Carli’s diving effort turned the tables and resulted in a point for the Patriots. Carli sacrificed her body as she fully extended to reach for the diving save. That impressive point tied the second set at 4-4.
The Patriots didn’t have enough of those possessions in them, losing to Monument Mountain in three straight sets.
The second set was the Patriots’ best chance at a win. They held a 7-6 lead at one point. The Spartans flipped a switch after finding themselves trailing in a set for the first time all game, rattling off 13 straight points. A serve that didn’t make it over the net stopped the rally, but the damage was done. MAU trailed 19-8, a hill too steep to climb.
The Patriots would trim the deficit to 10 on the following volley, as some miscommunication on the Monument side of the court led to the ball falling in between two defenders.
The Spartans ended the set on a 6-2 run for a 25-11 win.
The first set started off promising, as MAU once again found themselves within a point early, down 3-2. That’s when the Spartans began their first run of the game, scoring five straight points. MAU temporarily halted the run with a point of its own to make it 8-3, but Monument Mountain was just getting started. The Spartans then rattled off 12 consecutive points for a 20-3 advantage in set one on their way to a 25-7 victory.
Colvin had a strong game in front of the net for MAU. Carli showed great instincts on the court, stopping a few rallies and giving her Patriots temporary momentum.
Down 15-6 in the third set, Carli returned the ball over the net and looked to find some open court space. A Monument player made a great one handed dig save to capture the point.
Ahead 24-10, the Spartans achieved match point on an ace.
After its first win on Friday over Colchester, MAU is now 1-3 on the season and return to play Saturday at Mount Everett.