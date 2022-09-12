The Hoosick Falls Golf Team hosted Tamarac on Monday for a home match at the Hoosick Falls Country Club (par 34). Hoosick Falls won by a score of 5-0.
Panthers sophomore Aiden Fleming’s round of even-par 34 was the low score of the match, while Adam Rice 53 led Tamarac.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Andrew Sparks 39, Brady Mann 40, Dylan Callahan 41, Andrew Marpe 55 and Jack Shea 58.
The win lifts Hoosick Falls’ record to 6-1. Next, the team will travel to Saratoga Lake Golf Club for a match against Stillwater today and then host Cambridge on Friday to finish the week.