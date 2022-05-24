BRATTLEBORO — Yoshi Manale will receive $60,000 in a lump sum as part of a severance payment as he leaves the post of town manager.
“Recognizing that the employment relationship was not working to each party’s expectations, Manale has tendered his letter of resignation and Brattleboro has accepted the letter of resignation,” states an agreement signed by Manale and Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow.
The agreement was signed Thursday, a day before Manale announced in a statement that he would be resigning effective June 3. He submitted a short resignation letter two days before the agreement was signed, thanking the board “for allowing me this brief opportunity to serve Brattleboro.”
With the severance payment, Manale will receive nearly all of his $120,000 annual salary before leaving less than six months into the job. As part of the agreement, he also will get 12 weeks of health coverage benefits continued, $3,565 in accrued time off, as much as $6,000 in moving expenses and a letter of recommendation.
Manale will “not knowingly make any statements to any third parties which might reasonably be construed to disparage Brattleboro or harm its reputation,” the document states, and town staff and the Select Board won’t speak ill of Manale.
Asked Sunday to comment on the situation, Manale told the Reformer he would prefer to defer to his statement.
“In a small town like Brattleboro, I have quickly discovered that the prominence of this position creates drawbacks for me to fulfill the duties of the job most efficiently,” his statement reads in part. “I am leaving with a sad heart. After consulting with the Select Board, I am sure that I have made the right decision to move on.”
Manale has been praised for his fresh thinking on issues such as housing but criticized for his part in handling failed contract negotiations with Rescue Inc.