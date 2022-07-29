CASTLETON — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will offer a Teen Conservation Weekend at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton from Aug. 5 through 7.
“We are pleased to announce a fun and exciting opportunity for teens ages 15-17. Teen Conservation Weekend will allow us to provide teens with an exciting weekend of quality environmental education,” says Hannah Phelps, Camp Coordinator. “Campers will arrive Friday evening and immediately begin participating in Let’s Go Fishing and Hunter Education programming before backpacking out to a remote pond for an evening of camping and fishing.”
The weekend is open to ages 15 to 17. The event is capped at 20 participants, but there is still space for new registrants. Arrival time is 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 5, with departure time 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
All participants will be expected to only bring gear they can carry themselves as they will participate in a backpacking trip to a remote pond for camping and fishing.
The cost for the weekend is $125, which includes all meals. Sponsorships are available on a limited basis.
To register for the weekend, email a completed application, found at vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/teen-conservation-weekend, to Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov. Any questions can be directed to Phelps at 802-249-4199.