HARTFORD — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded the Vermont Center for Ecostudies a five-year, $446,393 grant to support the Vermont Loon Conservation Project, a joint program between VCE and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
VCE was one of six organizations in New England and New York selected through a competitive grant process to receive funding. The grant is part of a larger settlement from the Bouchard B-120 oil spill that killed over 500 wintering loons off the Rhode Island and Massachusetts coasts in 2003.
“These funds were awarded to effectively replace the loons lost in that spill, as well as their offspring, an estimated 4,000 ‘loon years’ region-wide,” VCE Loon Biologist Eric Hanson said. “Loon years refer to the lost reproductive potential over the typical lifespan of the 500 adults and their offspring.”
Through the work of VLCP and community partners, Vermont's Common Loon populations have rebounded. In 1987, only 12 breeding pairs were recorded in the state and Common Loons were added to the endangered species list. By 2005, they were removed from the list. In recent years, Vermont has seen an annual average of 95 breeding loon pairs, with 96 reported in 2020.
VCE notes that Vermont’s loons still face numerous threats. With the funds received from USFWS, VCE will work to improve loon populations impacted by the Bouchard oil spill across Vermont with the ultimate goals of increasing nesting success and reducing mortality.
For more information, visit https://vtecostudies.org/.