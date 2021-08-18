WILMINGTON -- For a pleasant hike to a high elevation with a nice view, it's hard to beat Haystack Mountain.
Haystack is a relatively tall mountain for this area at 3,445 feet above sea level. However, the trailhead sits at 2,420 feet elevation, so it's a moderate hike, gaining just 1,025 feet in elevation in 2.2 miles to the summit.
The trail head is located on Upper Dam Road in the Chimney Hills Development. During a hike on Saturday it took me just under two hours to get to the top from the trailhead. The view from the summit is to the east, and it is quite remarkable.
There is no designated parking for this trail, but plenty of room along the road to park.
-- Mark Rondeau