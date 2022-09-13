DOVER — The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum announced its annual Wildlife Festival will be held on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Snow Resort in Dover.
The festival will feature live animals, guest speakers, hunting, wildlife rescue, fishing, birdwatching and over 25 different groups representing different aspects of the enjoyment of nature. In addition to full-day displays and conversation, the Wildlife Festival features fly fishing demos, guided walks, kids’ activities, food and lots of fun available throughout the day.
The museum accepts donations to help fund the event, but admission and parking are free. Special thanks to Mount Snow and the Dover and Deerfield Valley Chambers of Commerce.