MONTPELIER — The hunting season for gray squirrels began on Thursday and runs through Saturday, Dec. 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

“Vermont has a healthy population of gray squirrels, concentrated in Southern Vermont and the Champlain Valley,” said hunter education coordinator Nicole Meier. “They’re a fantastic small game species for new hunters to learn the basics of reading the landscape, making a safe and ethical shot, and cooking wild game.”

In Vermont, gray squirrels are often hunted with a .22 rifle, a shotgun or archery equipment. The department recommends that squirrel hunters wear a blaze orange vest or hat anytime they are afield.

The best habitat for squirrel hunting is stands of nut-bearing trees like oak, hickory and beech. Hunters can harvest four gray squirrels per day and can have up to eight squirrels in their possession — whether in their game bag or in their freezer — at a time.

“Gray squirrels are incredibly tasty — many would say better than rabbit,” said Meier. “You can find great gray squirrel recipes in classic cookbooks, trendy culinary magazines and of course anywhere that publishes wild food recipes.”

