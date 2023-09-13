MONTPELIER — Deer hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the Aug. 2 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website to see if they won a permit.
Fish and Wildlife announced the permit winners on Tuesday, after conducting a randomized computer drawing. Permit winners are listed in two categories: regular lottery winners and landowners. Landowners who apply for a landowner antlerless permit are prohibited by law from posting their land against hunting.
“Hunters can go to our website to find out if they are recipients of a muzzleloader season antlerless permit,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick in a release. “Knowing early if they’ve won, will help them plan their hunting this fall.”
“They can follow a link on our home page to go to the listing of permit winners.”
Permit recipients will need to reprint their licenses which have been reformatted to include their antlerless permits. Paper “post card” permits will not be sent in regular mail.
Antlerless permits were available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units and may be used during the muzzleloader seasons on Oct. 26-29 (antlerless hunting by permit only) and Dec. 2-10.
“Recent management efforts have successfully balanced deer numbers with what the habitat can support in many parts of Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the goal is now to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in eight wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer numbers in those areas.”
“Harvesting antlerless deer affords Vermont hunters the chance to secure locally sourced food for their families. It also helps the department balance the deer population with the available habitat.”
Fish and Wildlife urges hunters to review the 2023 Deer Season Guide also available its website home page at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/.