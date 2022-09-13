MONTPELIER — Vermont’s hunting season for ruffed grouse or “partridge” gets underway on Sept. 24 and runs through Dec. 31. The daily limit is four grouse with a possession limit of eight.
The Vermont woodcock hunting season is Sept. 24 to Nov. 7. The daily limit is three woodcock with a possession limit of nine.
Woodcock are often found in alders along brooks and near beaver ponds, as well as in new-growth small timber where old fields are reverting to forest or recent timber harvests have occurred. Ruffed grouse also frequent the same habitat, and they are particularly fond of the apples they find under wild apple trees.
All migratory game bird (woodcock, common snipe, ducks and geese) hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program (H.I.P.) in each state they hunt. You can register on Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website or call toll-free: 1-877-306-7091. After providing some basic information, you will receive your annual H.I.P. registration number, which is then recorded on your hunting license.
For more information on hunting in Vermont, get a copy of the 2022 Hunting & Trapping Guide and Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Game Birds in Vermont available free from license agents statewide and from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, vtfishandwildlife.com.