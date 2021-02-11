MONTPELIER — Vermont raised nearly $242,000 through its Habitat Stamp program in 2020, and used the money to leverage nearly $491,000 in federal money for habitat conservation in the Green Mountain State, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department announced Thursday.
The state said it was the highest number of donors and donations since the program began in 2015.
“The first few years of the Vermont Habitat Stamp program have been a success and 2020 continues that trend,” Louis Porter, commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, said in a release.
“Since 2015, and thanks to the many donors to the program, the Vermont Habitat Stamp has contributed to the conservation of several thousand acres of land, restoration efforts on numerous streams and rivers, and the removal of dysfunctional dams for fish passage,” Porter said.
Habitat Stamp funds helped the department complete a variety of projects with conservation partners in 2020 to improve streambank and shrubland habitat on 70 acres in Charlotte and Hinesburg. With an eye on golden-winged warbler, American woodcock, deer, and other species that depend on streambank parcels and shrublands, these projects removed invasive plants and planted native shrubs that provide food and cover for birds and other wildlife.
The funds also enabled the department to help landowners on 45 properties covering more than 7,165 acres to improve wildlife habitat for songbirds, bats, bear, deer, moose, and other wildlife, with benefits to pollinators, amphibians and more.
With Habitat Stamp support, the department worked with landowners to protect trees along streams and rivers, reduced invasive knotweed on state lands along the Little River and White River, and continued floodplain restoration on a 35-acre department-owned streambank parcel along the White River in Bethel.
Habitat Stamp funds were used at the department’s Wildlife Management Areas throughout the state to mow grasslands benefiting bird habitat, maintaining wildlife openings, controlling invasive plants that impact native shrub habitat, releasing fruit and nut producing trees, and restoring riparian habitat by planting native trees and shrubs.
On Aug. 4, the Town Farm WMA in Shrewsbury was dedicated as Vermont’s 100th WMA as the department leveraged its Habitat Stamp program to assist local supporters in raising funds to acquire the property, which is now part of a large forest block providing habitat connectivity for wildlife in south central Vermont.
“The Fish and Wildlife Department is uniquely positioned to conserve habitat in Vermont because we can leverage every dollar donated for several additional dollars in federal funds,” Porter said. “Even a small donation makes a big difference for habitat conservation. As forests and fields in Vermont yield to development, the Habitat Stamp will allow us to continue to protect the critical open spaces that Vermonters enjoy.”
The 2020 Habitat Stamp Annual Report highlighting the conservation work done through the program is available online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Matching funds for habitat projects sponsored by the stamp have come from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.
The new 2021 stamp is available on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website and is also available as a voluntary add-on to hunting or fishing licenses when purchased online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Donations of $15 and more receive a 4-by-5-inch Habitat Stamp sticker in the mail. A Habitat Stamp is not required to hunt, fish or trap, and the purchase of a sporting license is not required to donate.