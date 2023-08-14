MANCHESTER - Nearly 50 fly fishing authors, vendors, fly tyers, artists, and organizations gathered at the American Museum of Fly Fishing to celebrate the well-loved sport.
The Museum’s annual event brings in anglers from across the United States and Canada to partake in sharing their knowledge and love of the sport with experienced fishermen and beginners alike. For 16 years the festival has been a staple for fly-fishing enthusiasts, providing a space to come in contact with like-minded people. The event also was an opportunity for vendors to educate about tackle, flies, and technique.
“We want to bring more people into the sport of fly fishing,” said Dave Morse, a local artist and longtime Orvis employee. All of the vendors present at the festival on Saturday were eager to answer questions, and there were plenty of opportunities for a new angler to learn about the sport with casting and tying demonstrations, and free admission to the museum.
Rich Strolis, a fly tyer and designer for the Montana Fly Company, along with eight other professional tyers, were present as ambassadors to the sport and shared their expertise with anyone who asked. “We have a wide array of people from different walks of life here to support the museum and the sport,” Strolis said.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife was also present, with the same goal of introducing people to fishing, through their program called Let’s Go Fishing.
“We have about 250 or so volunteers that we train and they go off into their communities and run programs for us,” said Corey Hart, an education specialist with the Fish and Wildlife Department. “So an event like this is really good for instructor recruitment. Everybody here wants to fish.”
The Let’s Go Fishing program focuses not only on introducing both adults and youths to the sport but also educates on sustainability, water ecology, and stewardship.
In addition to supporting the sport of fly-fishing, there were organizations who came with the goal of supporting the fish themselves. Paul Bugeja, a board member of the Native Fish Coalition, is an avid fisherman who is working towards reducing the creel limit, the maximum number of fish an angler may take during a single day, of native Vermont brook trout.
“The creel limit for brook trout was 12 fish and it’s one of our native species. The aggregate for browns or rainbows was six. From a conservation perspective, we were protecting the stock fish more than the native species.” said Bugeja. “From the perspective of this beautiful gem of a fish, they are losing the battle for their native range. They've lost 50 to 70 percent of their native range. If we don’t advocate for them we’re going to lose the brook trout.”
At the festival, surrounded by people whose hobby depends on the presence of these fish, Bugeja explained the importance of having anglers in support of the Native Fish Coalition’s mission.
“People go out to mountain streams like we have in Vermont and catch Brook Trout in the most pristine locations, crystal clear water. You always want to be able to find [Brook Trout] there.”