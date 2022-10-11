FAIRLEE — The 79th Annual Vermont Conference on Recreation will be held on Oct. 12 and 13 at the Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee.
The keynote speaker will be Phil Gaines, a professor of Practice in the Parks Recreation and Tourism Management Department at Clemson University. He completed a 38-year career in State Parks in 2018, where he began his career as an entry level Park Ranger at Kings Mountain State Park.
He served as park superintendent at three different state parks, and was Assistant Director of State Parks, before serving as Director of South Carolina State Parks for 13 years.
More information can be found on the conference brochure at https://www.vrpa.org/resources/Documents/Vermont%20Conference%20on%20Recreation- Conference-Brochure-2022-FINAL-spread%20(5).pdf.