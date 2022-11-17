Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.