BOLTON — Outdoor Gear Exchange (OGE) announced the Relay Thru-Hike of the 272-mile Long Trail in Vermont to raise funds and awareness for the local trail club, the Green Mountain Club (GMC). OGE’s goal is to raise enough funds to financially support one month of GMC trail work, which costs about $25,000.
“We are so grateful to Outdoor Gear Exchange for their long-standing support of the Green Mountain Club and now this exciting relay hike of the entire Long Trail. They are elevating their connections in our community to celebrate the Long Trail and acknowledge the work that goes into maintaining by fundraising on our behalf,” said Alicia DiCocco, Green Mountain Club deputy director.
The first long-distance hiking trail in North America, the Long Trail also became the inspiration for the Appalachian Trail. Much of the Green Mountain Club’s 112-year history was characterized by building, and then protecting the Long Trail. This historic footpath spans the entire length of Vermont’s scenic and rugged landscape — from Vermont’s southern border with Massachusetts to the northern border with Quebec for a total of 272 miles. GMC now maintains over 500 miles of hiking trails in Vermont, including the Long Trail.
“I am excited for the Long Trail Relay so we can share our love for the Long Trail, as well as raise important funding for the Green Mountain Club to continue to maintain the trail. As a thru-hiker (‘09), I can attest to the wonder and value of long-distance hiking and the special accomplishment of hiking the length of your home state and along the spine of the Green Mountains,” said Mike Donohue, co-owner of Outdoor Gear Exchange.
OGE’s hike of this iconic trail will begin at the southern terminus of the Long Trail on the Massachusetts border on June 6 and head northbound. Over the course of the following weeks, teams of OGE staff members and community members from all over Vermont will spend numerous days on the trail at a time, relaying a commemorative flag representing the progress of the thru-hike. OGE is hoping the flag will be a symbol of community engagement as donations come in throughout the endeavor. The hike will end at Journey’s End, the northern terminus of the trail, on June 28.
With the help of brand sponsors, such as Nemo Equipment, Darn Tough, The North Face, Osprey, Oboz Footwear, Leki, and Petzl, OGE has already raised $8,000 towards the goal of $25,000.
For more information, visit gearx.com.