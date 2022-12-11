The Vermont Outdoor Guide Association announced upcoming outdoor educational programs. For additional information, visit voga.org.
Jan. 2 to 8, 2023, Wilderness First Responder
Wilderness First Responder certification and recertification courses for outdoor professionals and enthusiasts. This course is taught in conjunction with Wilderness Medical Associates of Maine. As an outdoor person, you may find yourself in a situation where help is more than a phone call away. Typical first aid courses train students to provide care before an ambulance arrives. This course is designed for people who often travel where dialing 911 is not an option. It is experiential and tough, with emphasis on practical sessions and videotaped simulations using mock victims. This course runs for seven days. More information: kayaklesson.com/rescue-courses/wilderness-first-responder
Jan. 10 to 12, 2023, Wilderness First Responder Challenge CourseThis course is an intensive review and retesting of the WFR curriculum with a CPR update and other updates where protocols or treatment options may have changed. This course is taught in conjunction with Wilderness Medical Associates of Maine. Wilderness First Responder Recertification is a 24-hour (three-day) Wilderness Medical Associates course that must be taken once every three years to maintain your WFR certification. The course includes Wilderness Medical Associates CPR certification, which is good for three years. You should allow time in the evenings to complete course homework. More information: kayaklesson.com/rescue-courses/wilderness-first-responder-challenge-course
Jan. 16, 2023, NAUI Worldwide Master Diver Course
Waterfront Diving Center, Burlington, Vt.: the NAUI Worldwide Master Diver course. The Master SCUBA Diver course is designed to offer Advanced certified SCUBA divers the opportunity to learn not only the best skills in recreational SCUBA diving but also the knowledge needed to become a diving professional. Call the shop and sign up today. More information: waterfrontdiving.com