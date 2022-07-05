MONTPELIER — Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/.
The muzzleloader seasons on Oct. 27-30 and Dec. 3-11 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
“In recent years, the department has successfully reduced deer numbers in many parts of Vermont to bring populations into balance with their habitat,” said Nick Fortin, deer and moose project leader for the Fish and Wildlife Department. “As a result, the goal is now to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.”
Deer populations in five wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer numbers in those areas.
The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is Aug. 3.