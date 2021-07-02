RUPERT — The 3rd Annual Merck Forest and Farmland Bioblitz 2021 will be held on July 24-25. From novices to experts, all are welcome to document as much natural life on the property over the weekend as possible, from dawn to dusk.
Merck has set a goal of breaking the 1,000 species mark for the 3,167 acres of forest, field, and waters. Participation is as easy as observing a species, taking a photo, and uploading to the iNaturalist app installed on the observer’s smart device.
For more information, to register for this free event, and instructions on signing up for and using iNaturalist, go to the Events page at www.merckforest.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/ merckforest.