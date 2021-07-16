Make sure your garden won't miss you when you head off on vacation

As we finally begin to emerge from the pandemic, and travel options are opening up, many of us are planning to be away from home this summer or fall. Just as we need to make arrangements for the care of our homes and pets, our gardens also will need some attention in our absence.
Other gardeners in your neighborhood may be planning trips as well, so it may be worthwhile to ask around. Take turns checking in on each other’s gardens. As an added bonus, you can see how other gardeners manage their space and what they are growing.
There are some things you can do to ensure your garden is thriving when you return, even if you are fortunate enough to have a neighbor or friend who is willing to check periodically.
If your planned absence is a month or more in the future, begin to water your garden more deeply and less frequently now. This will help the plants adjust to going longer periods without water.
You also can try adding mulch to those beds that require more water. Straw is a great option for this. Avoid using hay as it can contain weed seeds.
You can make a simple drip irrigation watering system out of used plastic water bottles for plants that need to be watered regularly. Dig a hole near the plant to hold the upside-down bottle upright. Use a nail to poke a few holes in the lid of the bottle.
Fill the bottle with water and place upside down in the hole you dug. Water will slowly drip out and keep your plant watered. This also is a great solution for containers that dry out quickly.
One to two weeks before travel, begin to work on clearing your garden of weeds. Getting the weeds out will maximize the water available for your garden plants and ensure smaller plants are not blocked from sunlight.
This is also the time to harvest everything that is ripe. Remove all the ripe vegetables from your garden and eat, share or preserve them. Those ripe vegetables will start to rot and make more to clean up on your return.
Keep an eye on the forecast just before you leave. If it looks like it will be dry during your trip, water the garden well in the days leading up to your departure.
Resist the temptation to fertilize plants just before you go. The plants will need more water because of the increase in growth.
Herbs, tomatoes and other vegetables planted in containers typically need frequent watering throughout the season so can suffer in your absence. Move them into a shady spot that is protected from wind.
Consider setting up drip irrigation using the plastic bottle technique discussed above. Watering spikes, which work in the same way, can be purchased at your local gardening center.
These tips will still apply for travel during the fall months of September and October as the growing season winds down. You should prioritize being aware of the forecast and adjust watering accordingly. With the cooler temperatures of the fall season, you will likely want to water less intensely before you leave.
When you return from your trip, check for ready-to-harvest vegetables and tidy up any that have fallen or rotted. Water as needed.
Follow these tips, and your garden might not even notice you were gone!