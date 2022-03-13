LONDONDERRY -- Gardeners and landscapers beware! Asian jumping worms wriggle throughout Londonderry and South Londonderry (and beyond) soils and threaten forests and the region's maple syrup production.
Asian jumping worms move more like a snake than the average earthworm and leave behind soil that looks like coffee grounds. They strip the forest of the layer critical for seedlings and wildflowers. Jumping worms grow twice as fast, reproduce more quickly, and can infest soils at high densities. In areas of heavy infestation, native plants, soil invertebrates, salamanders, birds, and other animals may decline. These invasive worms can severely damage the roots of plants in nurseries, gardens, forests, and turf. One has to be very careful not to spread them by sharing potted plants, fishing, foot, and vehicle traffic.
The Londonderry VT Conservative Commission is holding a Zoom talk to help Vermonters learn more about these invasive worms. The talk will address questions like what are these worms, how do you recognize them, and how can we deal with them?
It will be held on March 17 at 6 p.m. There will be a Q&A segment following the talk.
The speaker is Josef Gorres, associate professor at the University of Vermont Plant and Soil Science Department.
The link to the talks is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83365501054.