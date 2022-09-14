MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing the following list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bears that have been shot during hunting season but have not yet recovered.
The leashed tracking dog owners, who provide their services free of charge, must pass an extensive exam administered by Fish and Wildlife in order to be certified and licensed to provide all of their services.
This list, which may be updated through out the hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.