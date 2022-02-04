BENNINGTON -- The Fish and Wildlife Department will hold a free hands-on program to teach the basics of ice fishing. Various topics will be covered, giving the participants the skills they need to know to feel confident ice fishing on their own. Equipment will be provided but participants should dress for the weather. Registration is required.
The program will be held on Feb. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Lake Paran access area in Bennington.
For information and to register, visit: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/event/introduction-to-ice-fishing-bennington-vt.