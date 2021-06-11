WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Hoosic River Watershed Association will offer a free beginners’ guide to fly fishing session, including the basics of fly-fishing equipment and technique, focused on the methods used to catch wild trout of the Hoosic River.
The event will be on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon near to the access for the Williamstown transfer station off of Route 7.
If you have never touched a fly rod before, but are curious to do so, this is the event for you. All participants will have a chance to practice casting, as well as to walk the river to learn about how to approach fishing from a “biological approach.”
Contact HooRWA at 413-458-2742 or office@hoorwa.org to register.