Instructor and HooRWA board member Gordon Batcheller leads a group during last year’s fly casting session.

 Photo provided
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Hoosic River Watershed Association will offer a free beginners’ guide to fly fishing session, including the basics of fly-fishing equipment and technique, focused on the methods used to catch wild trout of the Hoosic River.

The event will be on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon near to the access for the Williamstown transfer station off of Route 7.

If you have never touched a fly rod before, but are curious to do so, this is the event for you. All participants will have a chance to practice casting, as well as to walk the river to learn about how to approach fishing from a “biological approach.”

Contact HooRWA at 413-458-2742 or office@hoorwa.org to register.

