BURLINGTON — A free webinar series offered through University of Vermont Extension will cover a broad array of topics of interest to maple producers from maple production and forestry practices to business management.
Eight online sessions will be held from late July to October. Presenters will include Abby van den Berg, a UVM plant physiologist; Anthony D’Amato, UVM Forestry Program director; Mark Cannella, farm business management specialist; Mark Isselhardt, maple specialist; and Chris Lindgren, forest business coordinator, all with UVM Extension.
A separate registration is required for each webinar with the deadline to register 48 hours prior to the 7 p.m. start time for each session.
To register, go to www.maplemanager.org. Society of American Foresters Continuing Forestry Education Credits are available.
Topics and dates are as follows:
July 21: Total Yields from Red Maple
July 28: Maple Start-Up Profiles and Financial Benchmarks
Aug. 11: Best Practices for Birch Syrup Flavor
Aug. 25: Sugarbush Inventory Methods
Sept. 15: Sap-Only Enterprises
Sept. 29: Binding Contracts and Legal Agreements
Oct. 13: Maple Forests and Carbon
Oct. 27: Northeast Forest Land Taxes and Programs
To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, please contact Christi Sherlock at 802-476-2003, ext. 200, or 866-860-1382 (toll-free in Vermont) at least three weeks prior to the webinar date.