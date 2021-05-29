Anyone curious about lakes in Vermont is welcome to join this year’s 17th annual Vermont Lake Seminar on Friday, June 4. The free virtual event is open to the public and will run from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. At the event, attendees can hear more about lake and watershed science as well as receive practical on-the-ground tips for lakeshore property owners.
This year’s seminar, hosted by The Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, will focus on phosphorus.
“Since monitoring began in the 1970s, increasing phosphorus trends have been observed in many of Vermont’s lakes, including on lakes considered to have excellent water quality,” said Oliver Pierson, program manager for DEC’s Lakes and Ponds Program. “Higher phosphorus concentrations in a lake or pond can decrease water clarity, fuel aquatic plant growth, and cause cyanobacteria blooms. Higher levels can also impact recreational opportunities, property values, and the natural ecosystem.”
The day will begin with presentations on the sources and impact of phosphorous pollution on water quality and lake recreation. Participants will leave the seminar with ideas they can take back to their lake association or apply at their own property to address phosphorus pollution. Seminar speakers include DEC staff scientists, professors from the University of Vermont, and a lake association member. The schedule is full of engaging speakers providing information for anyone with an interest in lake science, water quality, and Vermont’s natural environment.
The virtual format makes joining from anywhere a possibility, and participants can enter to win one of many door prizes. The event is free. Preregister at https://vermontlakes.org/about-us/lake-seminar/