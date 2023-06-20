SOUTHWEST VERMONT — Wild native brook trout have persisted in the headwater streams of southwest Vermont for thousands of years. Now an informational sign project by conservation partners is drawing attention to the importance of healthy habitat and good stewardship so this native species continues to survive in the region’s cold, clean water.
Signs will be posted near headwater streams along the Batten Kill, Walloomsac and Hoosic Rivers. The signs note the value of healthy forest canopy and intact stream banks so native brook trout will continue to spawn and survive in its challenging habitat of long winters, sparse food and changing weather patterns.
“Native brook trout are wild and resilient. The cold, clean water and healthy forests in southwest Vermont are vital for the survival of this species,” said Paul Bugeja, chair of Native Fish Coalition’s Vermont Chapter, in a release.
Brook trout are native to eastern North America and require cold, clean water to survive. Found primarily in headwater streams, they face many challenges, including floods, droughts, warm water and non-native fish. Poor riparian management and forestry practices also challenge the fishery.
"Brook Trout are Vermont’s official cold-water fish and inspire much of our conservation and restoration work. They are threatened by centuries of deforestation, removal of streamside vegetation, ill-informed industrial and agricultural practices and competition by non-native salmonids. They deserve our collective resources and respect so they may thrive in Southwestern Vermont waters,” said Andrew MacArthur, Chapter President of Trout Unlimited Southwestern Vermont.
The sign project followed a year-long process conducted by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources in its “Tactical Basin Plan” for southwest Vermont. Sign project partners include Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, the U.S. Forest Service, Native Fish Coalition and Trout Unlimited’s Southwest Vermont Chapter.