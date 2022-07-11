BENNINGTON — The Bennington Appalachian Trail Community invites the greater Bennington Community and trail-lovers alike to join the Bennington Trailfest from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Bennington Community Center located at 655 Gage Street.
Bennington Trailfest is an afternoon celebrating the Appalachian Trail and Long Trail. The trails are co-aligned in southern Vermont and cross Route 9 in Woodford, a mere five miles from the center of Bennington.
Trailfest activities on the 30th will be geared to trail hikers and the greater Bennington community, and include free food, non-alcoholic beverages, live entertainment, trail skill demonstrations and hiking.
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Green Mountain Club, Green Mountain National Forest Workshops and other local recreation groups will host the workshops. Hikers along the Appalachian and Long Trail will be provided transportation to and from the Route 9 Trailhead along with room and board.
A trivia contest is also included in the newspaper. Once completed, bring it to the event to be entered to win a basket of GMC hiking-related gifts plus a pair of Darn Tough socks. The trivia contest can also be found on the web at benningtonvt.org/bennington-trailfest. There is a one entry per person limit.
Bennington Trailfest looks forward to celebrating with all hiking enthusiasts, those interested in learning more about hiking, and all community members who want a good time. Those who live close to the Community Center are encouraged to walk, ride a bicycle or carpool. Additional information can be found at benningtonvt.org/bennington-trailfest.
In June of 2021, Bennington was designated an Appalachian Trail Community. Our volunteer-run community group is committed to raising awareness of the Appalachian Trail in Southwestern Vermont. The Appalachian Trail Community™ program, administered by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, recognizes towns and cities that help promote and protect the A.T. The program helps grow outdoor recreation economies and stewardship opportunities to protect the trail and adjacent lands. To learn more, visit appalachiantrail.org/communities.
Appalachian Trail Trivia Contest
Participants may cut out and complete the form below and bring it to Trailfest on July 30.
We will draw a winner from those who answer at least 10 of the questions correctly. The winner will receive a basket of hiking goodies, including Darn Tough Socks and items from the Green Mountain Club.
1. Who conceived the idea of the Appalachian Trail and in what year? _____________
2. On which mountain was the idea of the Appalachian Trail conceived? ___________
3. For how many miles do the Appalachian Trail and the Long Trail run together? _____
4. Who was the first woman to hike the entire Appalachian Trail in one season? ____________
5. What percentage of A.T. hikers actually hike the entire trail in 12 months or less? __________ (They are called thru-hikers. Other kinds of hikers of the A.T. include section-hikers who hike all or part of the trail throughout many years and day hikers, who arguably are the largest users of the A.T.)
6. What percent of hikers who start a thru-hike complete it in 12 months or less? __________
7. What do blue blazes signify along the trail? ____________________
8. What is the native plant that serves as a remedy for poison ivy or stinging nettles? ______________
9. What is the largest animal a hiker might encounter on the Appalachian Trail? ______
10. How many Vermonters contribute to the management and protection of the Appalachian Trail each year? ___________
11. How many miles of the Appalachian Trail are in Vermont? _____________
12. Who and in what year did a hiker first complete the entire trail? ____________
Name__________________________________ Phone Number ______________
(To reach you after the drawing for the prize)