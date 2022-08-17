MONKTON — MasterClass Wilderness Survival Instructor and "Alone" participant Jessie Krebs will be offering women's outdoor survival classes through O.W.L.S., the Colorado-based center for Outdoorsy Women Learning Survival skills.
Classes are designed for women who enjoy the outdoors, and are directed toward women who work in the outdoor industry or participate in any of the many activities available in the region. Classes center on building skills and confidence in a fun learning atmosphere.
Krebs was one of the few female U.S. Air Force's S.E.R.E. (survival, evasion, resistance, and escape) specialists, teaching military members how to stay alive and return home if they were shot down behind enemy lines.
Krebs will hold two weekends filled with skills and training on Oct. 7-9 and on Oct. 16-17.
The first class is for those who would like more hands-on practice and coaching. The weekend is spent diving into the five basic needs of a survivor in an outdoor base camp. Staying warm and protected using clothing and gear, shelter, camping, and fire skills; health concepts and techniques; what to do if you are lost/disoriented; finding and consuming food and water; and most importantly, how to get found as soon as possible. It includes lectures, demonstrations, and student practices in a friendly, supportive learning environment. Evenings are spent cooking and eating dinner around the fire, followed by more discussion and lessons, including night navigation techniques. Smore's and dinners are included. Spots are available for $520.00 at https://go.thryv.com/site/6zyw7zstcjg3hf6c/online-scheduling?event=gqmpjrg9w3q4gzio.
The second class is an eight-hour training session that covers many different knots, hitches and lashings while incorporating hands-on practical applications in different scenarios like shelter-building, lashing up poles between trees, making tripods and emergency ascension or rappelling. Participants will learn how to make a simple two-strand reverse twist rope out of whatever materials they may have on hand and then dive into the incredible things they can do with a deceptively simple line. These skills were commonplace in previous centuries, handed down through the generations, but they are rapidly fading from our modern times. In an emergency, they can be used to quickly and efficiently solve a host of problems and are also just fascinating and fun. Spots are $150 each and are available at https://go.thryv.com/site/6zyw7zstcjg3hf6c/online-scheduling?event=j8vhhu4iy5fxw05o.
Oct. 17 will be a "crash course" in basic outdoor survival principles and is for those who are short on time yet want to feel more confident in the outdoors. This is the perfect course for an introduction to core concepts that will help keep participants centered and make healthy decisions in a challenging situation. This class is mostly lecture-style with some hands-on training on topics such as staying warm, building fires, signaling for help, navigation concepts, knife sharpening, building emergency shelters and more. Young, old, injured or otherwise are welcome. Spots are $150 each and can be bought at https://go.thryv.com/site/6zyw7zstcjg3hf6c/online-scheduling?event=vkgs4uo622wydrsr.