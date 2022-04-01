Let’s cut to the chase: Pangaea’s Fine Dining restaurant did not make it out of the pandemic. We never intended to say goodbye to it, but we have had to be ever on our toes these past couple of years. With each pivot we made, and by observing what our little village needed, it became clear that Pangaea Fine Dining, as we knew and loved it, could not return.
In late 2020, we joined forces with Angelica, owner/founder of The Roasted Bean Espresso Bar, and we experimented with running a café during the day and a restaurant at night in the same space. However with Angelica’s success, and our limited space, we quickly realized we needed a different approach. So we committed to making that space function solely as a café. We did some renovations, changed some furniture around, and made it into a cozy, comfy, daily hangout for locals, college students, families, and those just passing through. The café is more successful than we could have ever imagined, offering high quality coffee beverages, baked goods, breakfast and lunch seven days a week.
This was the official end to this space housing our Fine Dining restaurant - the official end of Pangaea Fine Dining. It was a hard and painful decision, as both Nick and I had put our hearts and souls into that restaurant, as had many others, and with the loss of our friend and Pangaea founder Bill Scully in 2020, it felt doubly heartbreaking to say goodbye. But time and circumstance necessitate change.
This decision allowed us to focus our attention on the more casual restaurant next door, previously known as “The Lounge.” Pangaea is ecstatic to continue offering dinner five nights a week, with a dynamic menu focused on quality, local ingredients and weekend specials that range from pub grub to upscale dishes. We are in the process of refurbishing our wine program to bring truly spectacular wines into your everyday routine. We look forward to a future of possible pop-ups with different chefs, and different styles of cuisine, to give our clientele exciting variety. We are proud to provide a space for regular casual get-togethers and special occasions.
Not only do we still offer casual and delicious dinner five nights a week, as well as breakfast and lunch seven days a week, but the Pangaea crew has recently undertaken the reopening of Powers Market just across the square and plans to restore it to the glory days of a classic Vermont Grocery and Butcher. Nick and I (owners of Pangaea) and Sarah Kipper are hard at work cleaning up, working with local farms and artisans to stock the shelves, and reopening the doors of Powers by summer of this year! We have great plans for its future as a community hub, as well as a one-stop shop for almost all your grocery needs.
At this moment, we are grateful to have made it through this far with the support of our community and our staff, grateful for the opportunities to fill the spaces of our village with love and joy and services folks want and need, grateful for the patience and understanding of folks who may be getting something different than they expected.
So, no, Pangaea is no longer the formal, French Fine Dining restaurant some may be used to, but we are proud to have weathered this storm and proud of what we have to give – good food, good drinks, and great company.