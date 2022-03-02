Sen. Rick Scott of Florida — also home to Ron DeSantis and Captain Hook — recently unveiled his wish list if the Republicans win back majority positions in Congress, a prospect that has the GOP positively drooling in anticipation. Scott aims to “rescue” America by ensuring smooth sailing to the 1 percent and handing out cement lifejackets to the rest of us.
He claims it took a lot of guts to make the 31-page screed public and that its stipulations will cause palpitations in those who are feint of heart. These guys who work all day under the protection of security guards and then go home at night to gated communities are big on trumpeting their courage.
It is worth noting here that Mr. Scott came into all his millions, some of which he used to get elected, by using that old “didn’t know nothin’ ‘bout nothin’” defense when the hospital company he was head of pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges filed by the federal government in 1997. Mr. Scott had managed to slither out of Columbia/HCA before the hammer came down with a tidy $300 million severance package, but most of the fraudulent billing and other shady practices took place under his watch as CEO.
He also gets a $950,000 annual compensation from the company. I wondered why he didn’t just ask for an even million every year, but I suppose that might have seemed greedy.
Small wonder he is such a big fan of our former president in a birds-of-a-feather sort of way. But it brings up the question: Is this the guy who you want to be rescued by? Those Medicare dollars that went astray at Columbia/HCA were your tax dollars.
And people wonder why health care is so expensive.
Here are a few of the tarnished pieces of silver in Mr. Scott’s misbegotten treasure chest of misbegotten hopes: a declaration that there are only two genders, an unconstitutional mandate that forces all children to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, the charter school mania that was so vital during Betsy DeVos’s crusade to keep privileged kids separate from the riff-raff, anti-CRT legislation, expanding police authority, and the proposal that all federal laws must “sunset” after five years and be voted upon again just in case those crazy Democrats pass legislation that might actually benefit a majority of people in America.
Scott also wants to restart the construction of the US-Mexico border wall and name it after our former president. I will admit that, symbolically speaking, a useless wall is the perfect metaphor for him.
Some of the stipulations recall the old Republican song and dance about traditional family values that, in light of the last family in the White House, they had pretty much stopped crooning. The families they are wistfully trying to resurrect are like the ones older folks remember from Donna Reed’s television program that have as much foundation in reality as the castaways on “Gilligan’s Island.” They didn’t really exist then and they certainly don’t exist now.
Mr. Scott has submitted a compendium of extremist right wing elitism, divisiveness, intolerance, cruelty, and bigotry, all designed to ensure the continued dominance in American society of old rich white guys just like him. For a political party that constantly harps on the federal government’s intrusion into peoples’ lives, they are pretty intrusive proposals. But, of course, the real territory that Republicans want the government to stay out of makes it a lot easier for men like Mr. Scott to pocket $300 million from a corrupt business he mismanaged for years.
Every once in a while, I notice an article about how we, as a nation, are making progress in our struggle towards attaining racial equality. The writer—invariably a dyed-in-the wool conservative — will take an isolated instance of human generosity or kindness and offer it up as proof of progress. The “things are getting better” tact. You don’t pop the cork on a bottle of celebratory champagne when all you are really serving up is another dollop of artificially sweetened pablum on the dinner plate.
Mr. Scott is peddling his shameful wish list as a counter to what he sneeringly calls liberal WOKE incursions. You hear that WOKE term a lot lately. It refers to an awareness of injustice in society, especially as it pertains to racial issues. It seems a little bewildering that anyone would object to it, but it infringes mightily on that distorted notion of a world where atrocities such as the buying and selling of human beings are dealt with by denying they ever existed. To acknowledge them would somehow undermine American society and even cause impressionable kids to think. No American with an ounce of patriotism coursing though their veins would want to do that.
Right wing enthusiasts planted on school boards are now launching efforts to remove books they deem offensive from school libraries. By offensive, I mean books that might expose young minds to the truth concerning this country’s dismal racial history. For the coming generation to conclude, as these zealots of distortion would have them do, that the enforced subjugation of an entire race of human beings was not as integral a part of American history as the Alamo or San Juan Hill not only robs them of the truth, it paves the way for the continuance of the bigotry.
And so much for the old adage of those who choose to ignore history. I would encourage thinking people to read Tiya Miles’ “All That She Carried” for a painfully stark look at the horrors of slavery in this country.
Conservative finger-wagging is often grounded in idealized conceptions of how things should be and, by that, I mean how they think things should be. There is nothing wrong with envisioning a better world, but a fundamental step towards realizing it is to acknowledge that we are far from it, not to bury our collective heads in the sand and pretend that inches are miles.
It’s high time we all WOKE up.