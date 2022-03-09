Every now and again, I come across a story that forces me to notice the kindness that surrounds me.
Like most of us in 2022, I’m inundated with the daily grind of life. The bombings, the viruses, the divided politics and prejudices, the cruelties that human beings force upon each other fill my television and my newspaper, and I sometimes find myself simply trying to make it through the day without losing faith.
Then, through acts of grace, I witness quiet stories of one human being connecting to another, simply for the sake of kindness. These stories aren’t grand gestures or attention-seeking acts. They are what makes us human.
This is one such story.
Terri Michaels loved music from day one. She was never happier than when she was headed to a show. Live music and theater were her passions, and she lived those passions through hard times and good. She passed that gene onto her daughter, Erin, and even though mother and daughter didn’t quite see eye-to-eye for a big portion of Erin’s growing up, they set aside those differences when the music played, blasting their favorite songs through the kitchen, dancing, mother and daughter against the world.
Erin’s favorite band has always been New Kids on the Block. Her teenage room was filled with the posters, bedsheets and fan merchandise that teens are famous for. Even though Terri was of a different generation music-wise — 1980s hair bands were her thing — she connected with her daughter through the teen-idol band. Over the course of 18 years, Terri and Erin went to see the New Kids on the Block perform whenever they came close to the Hoosick Falls, N.Y., area. If the band was within a four-hour drive, Terri and Erin would go together. There were times when money was short, but later, it just became something they did, no matter the cost.
“We would also play this game where we would put Walkman headphones on, those old ones with the cassettes, and we would hum a song, and the other one would try and guess the New Kids song in as short a time as you could,” Erin said.
The very first show was in Saratoga, N.Y.
“We didn’t realize that during a part of the show, the band would come out into the crowd. I was able to reach out and hold one of them for just a split second,” Erin said as she laughs. “I feel so stupid thinking about it, but it brings me such joy thinking about it, that day, seeing my mom standing there taking pictures of my stupid face, just standing there, so starstruck. She looked so proud and happy.”
The experiences helped bridge the gap that marked their earlier relationship. “We became so much closer, closer than I thought we’d ever be,” Erin said.
Each time they saw a New Kids show, it brought them back to that common space, a comfortable bubble shared between a mother and daughter.
“I bought three tickets for an upcoming July New Kids show at Mohegan Sun this past November, for my mom and me and my son, before mom …” Erin trailed off for a few seconds before coming back to her thought. “Before mom got as sick as she did this last time.”
Terri never got to see that show. She had been diagnosed six years earlier with colorectal cancer. There was a hopeful time when remission came, after five years. Then late last year, as Thanksgiving became Christmas, Terri and her family could sense this time would be different.
“I knew that her health was declining, but we were all hoping she could make it to see that one last show,” Erin said, her emotions getting the best of her.
Terri spent the last week of her life in a hospital bed at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by her family. The cancer was back and had metastasized into her lungs and her liver. There would be no more remissions. There would be no more concerts.
“She was pretty heartbroken when she knew, lying there in the hospital bed, about not being there with us,” Erin said. “I remember her saying that first day, ‘I guess my dream of meeting all of the band is over.’ It was heart-wrenching for all of us. Every day she would talk about the concert and how sorry she was to not be there, always telling us to have the type of experience we had that first time we went.”
Here’s the part in the story that matters. It is personal to me because my wife, Jani Albans, made a dream come true.
Jani, a palliative care nurse for The Cancer Canter at SVMC and a current home-improvement show junkie, knew that one of the New Kids on the Block members, John Knight, was the star of a renovation show based in Massachusetts called “Farmhouse Fixer.” Jani called everyone she knew and didn’t know, strangers that might have a connection to John, even going as far as emailing the show’s producers and network. She passionately told Terri’s story to anyone who would listen.
Soon after that, Terri wasn’t able to speak anymore. The drugs and the pain didn’t allow it. They were a family in grief, praying for a miracle that didn’t seem likely.
Three days passed without a response from anyone connected to Knight. On the fourth day, word came that someone had reached out from the network who had lost someone in a similar way. John Knight then responded.
A day later, a touching, brief video arrived. Knight, holding his cellphone, said things that strangers don’t usually speak to someone they’ve never met — words of hope and comfort. The short video and the words it carried played like a symphony in Terri’s room. Tears fell, hands were held, connections sparking between the words.
“Hey, Erin, hey, Terri, it’s John from New Kids on the Block. I just wanted to take this moment to give both of you the biggest virtual hug. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”
Visibly moved, Knight ends the short video with a kiss to both women .
Thirty-five words, but for Erin Michaels and her family, it meant the world.
“Jani, what she did, I have no words for that, except to say how incredible she is,” Erin told me weeks later at her kitchen table. “Jani was there that day when my mom said she wouldn’t get to meet the band. She knew that Jani was trying to reach out. It made my mom cry to know someone would care enough to do something like that for her. We didn’t get our hopes up, but then, one day, there it was.”
Terri wasn’t conscious when her family played the tape, but Erin thinks that didn’t matter anyhow.
“She heard it. I know she did,” she said. “I think she would have been so thankful if she was able to say anything, so grateful, and John Knight, that he would take that moment out of his crazy life to send a message of love and support for her and me, to send that love, and of being a caring human being about people who love you that you’ve never met. I know it would have meant the world to her and me, too,” Erin said through her tears.
Erin, her son, and another family member will be at that concert this summer, singing along and dancing, just like Terri would want them to. Erin’s son became a super-fan like mom, like Terri.
“I’m grateful that we will still be able to experience it,” Erin said. “When she was still communicating to us, before the pain got to be too much and the drugs took over, that was one of the things she kept saying to us — how much she wanted us to go and be there, having fun, dancing and being together, just like if she was there with us, the way she always did, the way she always will.”