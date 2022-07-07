“This land is your land and this land is my land/ From California to the New York island
From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters/ This land was made for you and me.”
If those words by Woody Guthrie don’t inspire you, I don’t know whose words will. Woody Guthrie wrote this song more than 80 years ago, and it’s become a classic. I’ve been listening to it closely, and it still moves me. You don’t just listen to a song like that. It has a way of inviting you to join along with the chorus, and it stays with you for days after that.
Guthrie added a final stanza a few years later. He sang, “Nobody living can ever stop me/ As I go walking my Freedom Highway/ Nobody living can make me turn back/ This land was made for you and me.” Like all of the lyrics, those words are strong language, defiant and clear.
That song inspires us to believe in ourselves, to take positions that define us as responsible citizens, to rise above our petty politics and stand firm on first principles.
In a time of great negativity, we need to embrace that inspiration with all our heart. We need to put aside our fears and political agendas and focus on coming together as a people with a common purpose. The way things are going, the country is being torn apart. Our democracy is at risk of collapse.
The tragic shooting in Highland Park, among the other deaths reported over the Fourth of July weekend, is plainly depressing and disgusting. We can’t even celebrate our nation’s birth without violence. Even in Vermont, shootings and hate crimes are becoming all too familiar.
Everywhere it seems there is trouble and disagreement. Our country is split by many issues, including abortion and gun control. We take sides and then dig ourselves into a fixed position, and seldom do we listen to those with different opinions. That’s just wrong. Why can’t we find common ground or at least a way of talking to each other without shouting?
This land is our land. We need to reclaim our country from the haters, the racists, and the crazies. We need to demand action from those who seek to represent us in government. This is the time. It’s an election year. They are out there now seeking our support, waving on street corners, erecting lawn signs, walking in parades.
No candidate deserves our vote unless they earn it. Promises are easy to make, but in choosing someone to represent us in Congress or state or local office, we need to judge who among them is capable of bringing us together. Let’s be wary of those who seek to gain our trust by repeating the old excuses and demand our candidates provide clear, direct answers to how they will govern.
To me, I don’t find myself inspired by any of our leaders. Nothing seems to be getting done. They could use the inspiration Guthrie celebrated in his song. What we need are strong laws that have the support of the people, that address real problems. What we don’t need is another volley in the culture wars that surround us. Let the culture find its own way.
If we want America to remain a free, democratic nation, we need to speak up whenever we can to say that we are not going to stand for what’s going on in our country now. This land is our land. Let the song inspire us to resist intolerance, hatred, and apathy. This land is made for you and me.