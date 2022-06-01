“What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media.” – Herschel Walker, Republican nominee for the Senate
The above isn’t a typo or a misquote. It wasn’t taken out of context. I had to read it three or four times. What it finally said to me is that things aren’t going to get much better any time soon.
Mr. Walker, a former professional football player, won the Republican primary in Georgia (big surprise there), presumably because of his celebrity status. We have gotten into trouble with the celebrity-as-sole-qualification concept before. The American people seem to have short memories, but it is also very likely that the same people who voted for the last celebrity mistake voted for Walker, who questions evolution because there are “still apes around.”
Twenty-two people, including 19 children were gunned down at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Before I mention the standard Republican dodges, deflections, excuses, and diversions pertaining to sensible gun control in the United States, I would like to cite -- once again -- how the United Kingdom dealt with the threat that guns posed to its school children.
In 1996, draconian gun restrictions were imposed after a gunman killed 16 children, aged 5 and 6, and an adult at the Dunblane Primary School in Scotland. There have been no subsequent school shootings in the U.K.
Remember that when someone plastered with vested interests like Texas Sen. John Cornyn says gun control wouldn’t do any good with his best wise old paterfamilias facade.
So far, the "anything but guns" faction of the Republican Party have managed to associate the shooter in Texas with everything they disapprove of with the possible exception of the Lindbergh kidnapping. You have to bear in mind that the phrase "everything they disapprove of" covers ground roughly the size of Greenland.
My favorite -- and it wasn't an easy choice -- was offered by a woman in Maine who is running for state representative. "Liberal teachers" are the monsters in her horror fable. “I’ll go a step further and say the teachers that molded this kid into a killer should be arrested for multiple murders," she tweeted.
If any reasonable person took her seriously, the accusation would serve two purposes. Not only does it deflect from gun culpability, it would make inroads into ridding the country of educators who might caution young minds about listening to the right wing drivel spouted by dimwits exactly like her.
Sen. Ted Cruz, who can always be depended upon to bend the way he thinks the political winds are blowing, blamed the tragedy on “too many doors” in schools. No doubt Mr. Cruz would be the first to single out the absence of exit doors in the event of a fire or a bomb threat, but down-the-road thinking and political opportunism are seldom compatible. If worse came to worst, there’s always Cancun.
Over the length of his tenure as governor, Greg Abbott has emerged as the kind of decision-maker who would have advocated for drilling more holes in the Titanic to let the water out. He is a living contradiction of the assumption that, merely by the law of averages, the right decision is occasionally stumbled upon.
Abbott stopped by a fundraiser after learning about the carnage at the Robb Elementary School. Honest. I didn’t make that up. He might have raised a couple of bucks, but it probably caused millions of people to wonder just what the hell is wrong with these people? What fundamental facet of humanity is missing in them?
Abbott hopped aboard the mental heath bandwagon. (He, not incidentally, refuses any federal funds intended to address that problem.) The real issue that Abbott won't face or even consider is keeping guns out of the hands of people who are unstable and potentially dangerous -- even if it means imposing restrictions on people who are not.
The governor also praised the selfless acts of heroism by the law enforcement personnel who responded to the cries for help, some of them from the poor children trapped in the school with a madman with an AR-style assault rifle and more rounds of ammunition than a U.S. soldier carries into combat.
The governor’s patronizing, self-serving praise proved to be a bit premature. In an understatement that has assumed epic proportions as more information comes to light, police officials admitted that waiting (by many reports, nearly an hour) to enter the school “was the wrong decision.”
If anyone doubts that the National Rifle Association has degenerated into an influence peddler for the lucrative gun trade, consider the fact that one of the speakers at the convention in Houston -- that the organization had the effrontery to hold immediately after the mass shooting in Uvalde -- was our former president, who has never done anything that didn’t involve enriching himself.
His reading of the names of the dead children, in that vacant monotone he perfected on a television game show, was another example of his absolute inability to relate to other peoples’ pain. (Remember his “He knew what he was getting into” comfort to the recent widow of a serviceman?) What parent of a child murdered by a gun wants that child’s name read by a sociopath, who can’t even bother to pronounce their names correctly, in front of a group of people perfectly content with the gun-related carnage to continue as long as their own “rights” are not violated?
What a holy mass (mess?) of contradictions the Republican Party has become! They claim to be advocates for the middle class and object to any proposed legislation that might benefit it. They bill themselves as crusaders for “family values” and genuflect to a man who cheats on his third wife with a woman who makes pornography. They want government out of peoples’ lives except in matters that pertain to the most personal decisions anyone is ever faced with making. They holler about affronts to the precepts of the Constitution and then inject religious principles into the public discourse. They decry the lack of law and order and routinely ignore subpoenas.
But, as the latest mass killing in Texas illustrates, most glaringly and tragically, they are a political party that lobbies so ferociously for life before birth and holds it so cheaply after.